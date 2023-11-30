Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Gap Up to $4.08

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.08, but opened at $4.20. Autolus Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 27,026 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Up 6.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $756.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,782,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,850,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,176,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

