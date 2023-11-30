Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Shares Gap Up to $10.99

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $11.34. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 13,481 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DYN. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). Analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $73,548.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,077. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 17,243 shares of company stock valued at $145,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.