Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Expands By 48.8%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the October 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $31.89. The company had a trading volume of 717,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,324. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $42.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BTI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,678,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,843,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,799,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,124,000 after acquiring an additional 464,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,911,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

