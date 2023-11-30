Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the October 31st total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.3 days.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EGHSF stock remained flat at $25.09 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $32.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

