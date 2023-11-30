Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,900 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the October 31st total of 331,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ HUBG traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.97. 14,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.97. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $104.67.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Hub Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hub Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
