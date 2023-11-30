Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,900 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the October 31st total of 331,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HUBG traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.97. 14,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.97. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $104.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Hub Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hub Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hub Group

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.