Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Short Interest Down 33.7% in November

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the October 31st total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,366,000.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 41,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,956. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $360.39 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

