Short Interest in Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Drops By 34.0%

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the October 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Daihen Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DAIPF remained flat at C$32.31 during midday trading on Thursday. Daihen has a twelve month low of C$28.08 and a twelve month high of C$38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.31.
Daihen Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Daihen
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- A 15% gain in store for Five Below after rosy holiday outlook
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
Receive News & Ratings for Daihen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daihen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.