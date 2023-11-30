Short Interest in Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Drops By 34.0%

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the October 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Daihen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DAIPF remained flat at C$32.31 during midday trading on Thursday. Daihen has a twelve month low of C$28.08 and a twelve month high of C$38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.31.

Get Daihen alerts:

Daihen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

foley wines limited, an integrated wine company, produces, markets, and sells wines in new zealand. it offers wines under the martinborough vineyard, te kairanga, lighthouse gin, grove mill, vavasour, and mt difficulty brands. it also exports its products. the company was formerly known as foley family wines limited and changed its name to foley wines limited in december 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Daihen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daihen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.