NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Update

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the October 31st total of 134,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NeoGames Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NGMS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.77. 9,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88.

Get NeoGames alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGames

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 328,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 173,005 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 129,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NGMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price target on shares of NeoGames in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NeoGames

NeoGames Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.