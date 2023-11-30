Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Down 34.0% in November

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the October 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,378,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,519,000 after acquiring an additional 142,365 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Performance

NYSE CAF traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,915. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

