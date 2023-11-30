Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Short Interest Update

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,200 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the October 31st total of 824,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:NENTF remained flat at $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. Viaplay Group AB has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content.

