Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the October 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDTK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Stock Down 5.1 %

EDTK stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,226. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

