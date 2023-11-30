Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 37,110 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,110 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.42% of W. P. Carey worth $60,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $62.04. 353,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,758. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.071 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 117.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. Bank of America lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JMP Securities lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

