Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,716 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $61,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $351.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.50.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

