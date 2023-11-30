Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.58 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.06.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.34. The stock had a trading volume of 242,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,300. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $89.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.20%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.