Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 9,302 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.05% of Teradata worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Teradata by 46.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Teradata by 21.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teradata in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,375.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock worth $1,395,176 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.90. 34,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.