Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 15,230 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.08% of Brink’s worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brink’s by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brink’s by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Brink’s by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brink’s stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $78.89. 27,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,020. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.36. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $79.31.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. Brink’s had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BCO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

