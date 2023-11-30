Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 60,859 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 87.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 156,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,496,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,116,000 after acquiring an additional 733,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,505,000 after acquiring an additional 124,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,873,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 69,366 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 266,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,872. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on MFC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

