Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.07% of Worthington Industries worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Worthington Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Price Performance

WOR traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $70.33. 24,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,039. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WOR. TheStreet lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

