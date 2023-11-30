Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VST. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vistra by 48.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vistra by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in Vistra by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 104,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 26.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.11. 405,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.92. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on VST shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

