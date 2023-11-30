Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 20,590 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 661.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,178,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,216,000 after buying an additional 360,284 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,857,000 after buying an additional 66,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,532,000 after buying an additional 48,370 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,220,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,333,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.2 %

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.87. 17,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.30.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

