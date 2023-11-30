1,956 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI traded down $19.22 on Thursday, reaching $1,591.36. The company had a trading volume of 63,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,201. The stock has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $815.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,322.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1,282.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

