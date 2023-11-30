Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 897 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 892.9% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.67. The company had a trading volume of 301,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,530. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $129.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.03 and a 200 day moving average of $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

