Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PII. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 14.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 11.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth $496,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PII traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.50. 213,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,695. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average of $109.47. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.71. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

