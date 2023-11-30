Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise updated its Q1 guidance to $0.42-0.50 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.82-2.02 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.90. 1,965,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,909,705. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

