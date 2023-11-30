Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE URI traded up $3.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $479.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,021. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $492.33. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.27.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

