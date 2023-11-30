Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $156.14 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of CME Group worth $156,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CME Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL raised its position in shares of CME Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

CME Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CME traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.31. The company had a trading volume of 125,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,172. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $221.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

