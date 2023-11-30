Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,604,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.17% of Alamos Gold worth $102,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 106,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 15.5% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI stock remained flat at $14.60 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $14.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGI. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.