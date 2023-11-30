Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $103.54 Million Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 936,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $103,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 274.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ryanair by 5,957.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 818.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.74. 27,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,253. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $119.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.45.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

