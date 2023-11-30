Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Burlington Stores worth $159,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

BURL traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $170.06. 131,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,791. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.26.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

