Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 276,368 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Avid Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 122.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,845,000 after buying an additional 2,977,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 16.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,772,000 after buying an additional 710,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 31.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,902,000 after buying an additional 602,451 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 36.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,377,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after buying an additional 630,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,269,000 after buying an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AVID. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.05 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Avid Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

AVID remained flat at $27.04 during trading on Thursday. 628,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $33.41.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $91.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.37 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

