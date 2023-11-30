Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 670,227 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,774,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,974,000 after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,246,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,925 shares of company stock worth $3,237,117 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.1 %

Schlumberger stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.94. 934,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,173,535. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

