Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $12.98 Million Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,929 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $12,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Integer by 5.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,757,000 after acquiring an additional 19,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Integer by 16.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $535,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integer Stock Performance

NYSE:ITGR traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $86.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integer

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.