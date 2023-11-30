Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 97,353 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,353 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of WestRock worth $15,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in WestRock by 59.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 30.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,277,000 after buying an additional 1,014,745 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in WestRock by 92.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,896,000 after buying an additional 975,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 530,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,274. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $41.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

