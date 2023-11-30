NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Holdings Increased by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NVR by 22,694.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,424 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 2,293,208.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 848,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,433,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NVR by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in NVR by 376.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total transaction of $3,447,806.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,566,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,338 shares of company stock valued at $50,877,096 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $23.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6,083.20. The stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,528. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,420.02 and a 52 week high of $6,525.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,915.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6,040.73.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $118.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

