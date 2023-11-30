Ossiam Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Ossiam cut its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.20. 265,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,186. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

