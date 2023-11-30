Ossiam Decreases Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,035 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,715,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $385,141,000 after buying an additional 2,882,359 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 847.6% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,418,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,259,000 after buying an additional 2,163,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,758,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $548,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,471 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEM shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CSFB upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.88. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.