Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Trimmed by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,109 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after buying an additional 82,901 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,592,000 after buying an additional 1,128,533 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.67. The stock had a trading volume of 193,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,043. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

