MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Major Shareholder Sells $26,562.25 in Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $26,562.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,953,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,540.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Greenhaven Road Investment Man also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 17,385 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $55,979.70.

On Friday, November 17th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 24,981 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $75,192.81.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 5,663 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $16,932.37.

On Monday, November 13th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 25,347 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $69,197.31.

On Friday, November 10th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 1,600 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $3,936.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 1,553 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $3,882.50.

MarketWise Price Performance

Shares of MKTW opened at $3.32 on Thursday. MarketWise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

