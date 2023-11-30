JW Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,207,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000. Heron Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.9% of JW Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. JW Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Heron Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,328,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,427 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,827,000 after acquiring an additional 325,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after acquiring an additional 462,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,086,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 332,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 3,970,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 184,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,943. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

In other news, CFO Ira Duarte purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $75,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ira Duarte acquired 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $75,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William P. Forbes acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 285,000 shares of company stock worth $260,650 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

