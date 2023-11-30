Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $11.94 Million Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,130 shares during the quarter. Huron Consulting Group comprises 1.7% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.74% of Huron Consulting Group worth $11,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 92,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 921,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.82. 9,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,941. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $358.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.04 million. Analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $196,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,331 shares in the company, valued at $7,508,680.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,493.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $196,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,508,680.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,276 shares of company stock worth $1,267,377. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

