FLC Capital Advisors Purchases 143 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,828,934. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $505.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.