SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,450 shares during the period. SPX Technologies makes up approximately 2.0% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $14,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth $556,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 236,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,107,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $283,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPXC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of SPXC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.01. 8,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,627. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $448.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.97 million. Analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX Technologies news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $437,262.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

