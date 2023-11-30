First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Acquired by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,306 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,882 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors owned about 0.22% of First Foundation worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,411,000 after purchasing an additional 321,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 153,418 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,851,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,538,000 after purchasing an additional 47,717 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Foundation by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 399,254 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $351.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.14.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. First Foundation had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $63.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.23%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

