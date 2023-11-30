iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 579,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,094,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 101.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,057,647 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.