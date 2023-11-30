Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Position Trimmed by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 388.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 71,754 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

PECO traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 81,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,961. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.64. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.94%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.