Cibc World Market Inc. Has $10.97 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,740 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $10,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 275.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 268.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Gartner by 276.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $431.40 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $434.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $372.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,340 shares of company stock valued at $35,935,060. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.20.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

