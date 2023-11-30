Natixis Sells 142,140 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Natixis lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 142,140 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195,952 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318,871 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $122.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $195.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,032.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.77.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

