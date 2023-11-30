Natixis Invests $8.33 Million in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Natixis bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 261,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 132.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 592,694 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 491.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 680,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,630,000 after acquiring an additional 565,512 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter worth $11,985,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 657.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 391,661 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWI opened at $32.97 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $368.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

