Natixis Has $8.61 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of A stock opened at $127.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.53. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.