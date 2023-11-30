Natixis Increases Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Natixis boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,218 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,867,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,946 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,930,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,111,000 after purchasing an additional 90,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $436,159. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

Get Our Latest Report on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.